The UAE has amended and introduced new visa categories, with some of them coming into effect in September.

Under the new rules, expatriates in the UAE can now sponsor their children up to 25 years, as compared to 18 years earlier.

Also, parents can sponsor their unmarried daughters for an unlimited period while children of determination are also granted a residence permit regardless of their age.

Under these newly-updated regulations, the best benefactors of these new visa updates are believed to be the families which will allow them to extend their stay in the country and also make the UAE a more family-friendly country.

Below is a step-by-step guide for how long the visa holders can sponsor their children:

>>> Golden Visa holders: The amendments allow the Golden Residence holder to sponsor his/her family, including spouse and children regardless of their age. It also allows them to sponsor support services staff without limiting their number. Green Residences holders are allowed to sponsor their first-degree relatives as well.

>>> Green Visa and other categories: The age of children who can be sponsored has been raised from 18 to 25 years with no age limit for unmarried daughters. Children of determination are granted a residence permit, regardless of their age.

>>> Sponsorship requirements: According to u.ae, expatriate residents, both employers and employees, may sponsor their families to reside in the UAE if they have a valid residence permit/visa.

Male and female family members aged 18 and above need to undergo and pass medical fitness tests at approved health centres in the UAE. Medically unfit people will not be granted a residence visa.

A resident sponsor has 60 days to apply for his dependents’ residence visa after they enter the UAE under an entry permit.

Note: The conditions are subject to change from time to time. Kindly check with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

