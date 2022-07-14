ABU DHABI - In his inaugural State visit as President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is looking forward to meeting with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. His Highness will be received at the Élysée Palace on Monday, 18 July 2022.

The visit is an opportunity to reinforce and expand the longstanding strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France.

The two Heads of State will aim to bolster joint action that supports a collective responsibility to addressing several of the greatest challenges facing the world today, including future energy, climate change, and technology. In addition, the two nations will continue to strengthen ties across culture, education and space.

Finally, they will discuss the collective efforts of France and the United Arab Emirates in regional stability and security. His Highness will also meet a number of French officials during the visit.