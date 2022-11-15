BALI – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit that is taking place in Bali, Indonesia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Mohammed discussed the robust relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as topics of mutual interest including those on the agenda of the G20 Summit.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.