DUBAI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended part of the Group of 77 and China meetings held during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai.

His Highness extended a warm welcome to the leaders present, underscoring the significance of collaboration amongst developing nations to enhance common interests and highlight their involvement in international issues, as exemplified by the group's meetings.

His Highness expressed the UAE's commitment to enhancing global cooperation to achieve the ambitious goals set for COP28. These include accelerating the shift to a sustainable, low-carbon, and economically robust model by implementing practical and impactful solutions to the pressing global climate crisis.

Attendees praised the UAE's role in hosting these pivotal meetings, marking a first in COP's history. They highlighted that the sessions offered valuable opportunities to engage in dialogue on shared concerns, joint challenges, and the development of strategic approaches to address them, reaffirming the need for united efforts and collaboration among the group's members.

In particular, the announcement by His Highness at the World Climate Action Summit regarding the establishment of a fund for climate solutions and advancing global sustainable development was lauded. The leaders emphasised the critical role of this initiative in fostering a pathway towards sustainable development grounded in international cooperation.

They also underscored the significance of the COP28 action plan, aimed at mobilising collective efforts to safeguard ecosystems and develop climate-resilient food systems while empowering communities most affected by climate change through investments in practical solutions that enhance lives and livelihoods.