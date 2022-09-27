MUSCAT - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Muscat today, marking the start of his two-day state visit to the Sultanate of Oman, in response to an invitation by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan of Oman.

His Highness was welcomed by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, upon his arrival at the Royal Private Airport in Muscat.

Fighter aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman escorted the plane of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as it entered the airspace of the Sultanate in celebration of his arrival.

The two leaders exchanged friendly talks, discussing the deep-rooted and longstanding bonds that the two countries and their people share.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit is a delegation comprising H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Jabr Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Minister of State at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer at ADQ; and Major General Khalifa Rashid Juma Al Hamli, the President's Aide-de-Camp.