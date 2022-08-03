You can now order food for the underprivileged when you order some for yourself.

In partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, delivery service provider Deliveroo has launched a campaign to encourage and facilitate its customers to donate food boxes through its app. Offered in five different sizes, customers can order the boxes for prices ranging from Dh50 up to Dh500 until the end of October.

Food boxes will include key essentials including rice, wheat, milk, and canned food and will be distributed across the UAE to help orphans, widows, low-income groups and other vulnerable individuals and groups.

Mohammed Ahmad Al Yammahi of Emirates Red Crescent said, “This collaboration with Deliveroo is a great way to reach out to the large UAE public looking to assist and support those in need. We look forward to seeing not just the short-term benefits of the campaign but also the rippling effect of the entire nation coming together in support and making a sizable impact.”

The move is part of Deliveroo’s ‘Full Life’ campaign which is a global initiative that was first launched in the UK in 2021. It will expand across all markets that the delivery service operates in.

“We’re honoured to extend our platform for the cause as the spirit of donation and kindness has always been, and will continue to be, a leading driver of what we do at Deliveroo,” said Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

