UAE residents can now book tickets for the official National Day show. The 52nd UAE Union Day spectacle, which features “innovative technologies and breathtaking projections”, will run from December 5 to 12 at Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai.

Prices start from Dh300 for the 30-minute show, which narrates the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day. Tickets can be bought from the Union Day website. Doors open at 4pm for the show that starts at 6pm. All ticket holders must be seated by 5.40pm “due to the unique nature of the show”. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, with no specific seats allotted at the time of booking.

Symbolised through various elements of traditional Sadu weaving, the show will “illustrate the legacy of our ancestors and the relationship between tradition and technology, reflecting the shared commitment to nurturing and preserving our interconnected world”.

The show will be in Arabic and English, supported by “simultaneous translations” in French, Mandarin, Spanish and Russian.

