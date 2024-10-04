National Ambulance, in the presence of Staff Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Commander of the National Guard, has launched a new set of ambulances, expanding its existing fleet and strengthening its capacity to respond to emergencies.

These new vehicles are equipped with the latest technologies and emergency equipment, in accordance with the highest international standards.

The fleet includes 4x4 first responder vehicles designed to operate effectively in challenging weather conditions.

Equipped to access flooded areas, these vehicles ensure the continuity of emergency services during adverse weather, further enhancing National Ambulance’s ability to deliver emergency care during crises.

This also coincides with the recent activation of National Ambulance services in the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to meet the demands of event coverage and private contracts in the emirate.

At the launch, Staff Major General Al Zeyoudi directed National Ambulance teams to maintain a high level of readiness and preparedness, emphasising the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure rapid response under all conditions.

These efforts, he highlighted, are vital for enhancing public safety and ensuring the provision of emergency care in line with global best practices.