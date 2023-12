President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, witnessed the celebration of the 52nd Union Day held at Expo City Dubai.

The event was also attended by the Crown Princes and several guests attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).