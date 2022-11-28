The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has shared details for people to check eligibility for Golden Visa as many skilled employees and special talents are still not sure whether they are eligible or not.

The UAE expanded the Golden Visa scheme recently, allowing more categories of expat professionals, entrepreneurs and businessmen to get the coveted 10-year visa. The UAE recently also lowered the salary limit for skilled professionals from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000 per month to obtain a long-term visa.

The human resources and recruitment specialists say that eligible employees often do not apply for long-term residency because they’re not confident whether they can qualify or not for the 10-year visa.

The latest data released by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai revealed that 151,600 people were issued the long-term between 2019 and 2022.

People, either in the UAE or abroad, can find out about eligibility by logging into Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security’s website.

Below are 11 questions, sourced from the ICP website, to know the eligibility criteria:

– Are you in the UAE?

– Are you one of the investors in the country who meet the following conditions?

– Do you own a property whose total value is not less than Dh2 million and is not subject to any mortgage?

– Do you have a successful previous project in the country with a capital of at least Dh500,000?

– Are you one of the outstanding high school graduates from a high school in the UAE?

– Are you one of the outstanding university graduates who graduated from accredited universities in the country with a GPA of no less than 3.8?

– Are you a doctor who licenses to practice the profession from approved government agencies in the UAE, and are you currently on the job?

– Are you a specialist in engineering and science and on the job in one of these fields?

– Are you a creative person who has previously produced distinguished and tangible artistic productions in the fields of visual arts, publishing, performing arts, designs and crafts, games and e-sports, media, and others inside or outside the UAE?

– Are you an innovator with a patent that will add value to the economy of the UAE?

– Are you a CEO working in the UAE in the private or the public sector?

To be eligible for this residency, you must have a university degree with a bachelor's degree, earn a monthly salary of at least Dh50,000, and have at least five years of work experience in the UAE.

– Are you specialized in one of the rare educational fields of priority in the UAE?

To be eligible for this residency, you must have a university degree with a bachelor's degree in one of the priority fields or specializations, which include: education, training, management, and caring for people of determination

– Are you an athlete, coach, referee, sports doctor, sports therapist, or public sports figure, with tangible sporting achievements in the UAE or abroad?

– Do you hold a PhD in one of the priority fields and work in one of these specialisations?

– Are you one of the pioneers of humanitarian work from the following categories?

