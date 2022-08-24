Every UAE resident has to obtain an Emirates ID, irrespective of his/her age. The identity card is renewed at the expiry of their residency period.

As announced earlier this year, Emirates IDs now officially serve as residents’ residency documents, having replaced the visa stickers stamped on to passports. Residency applications - new or renewal - have been unified.

Recently, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) started issuing a new generation of ID cards which are equipped with enhanced protection and advanced technical and technological characteristics like higher chip capacity and non-touch data reading the feature. The high-quality card has a longer life.

Since Emirates ID is the most important document which is required for a host of public or private sector services and transactions, residents must collect their IDs on time.

There are some things you need to take care of after making an application to issue or renew your IDS, the ICP said in a recent social media post.

- Verify the shipping details mentioned in the application.

- Track application status on the ICP website or app.

- You can also track the application through the courier company you selected.

- You must collect the ID card within 90 days to avoid re-applying for a replacement card.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

