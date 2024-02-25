H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has offered his condolences on the passing of Saeed bin Bakheet Al Al Mathyobi Al Ketbi, at Al Reef majlis in Al Ain City.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled expressed his sincere sympathies to the family, and wished them courage and solace.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; and His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.