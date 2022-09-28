Passengers travelling through airports in Dubai will no longer be required to wear face masks, Dubai Airports has confirmed.

The new policy applies to travellers passing through Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) starting from Wednesday, September 28.

The announcement comes after the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory indoors, except for public transport, hospitals and mosques.

Schools in the UAE have also issued a similar advisory, citing that face masks will now be optional in classrooms.

Airlines

However, Dubai Airports said airlines have the option to mandate wearing face masks aboard their respective passenger aircraft.

"Based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, airlines can however request passengers to wear the face mask on board, if deemed necessary," a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.

"The well-being of all customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy environment," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )