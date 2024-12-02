The United Arab Emirates marks its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, reflecting on the nation's remarkable progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Throughout 2024, the UAE made considerable progress across key sectors such as governance, legislation, space, housing, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and sustainability. Several initiatives were launched to enhance the nation's global position as a model of progress and innovation.

In a significant step towards improving governance, the UAE reshuffled its Cabinet with new appointments, including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, as Deputy Prime Minister alongside his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

New positions were also created, such as a Minister of Sports and a Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

Legislative progress was a key focus in 2024, with the UAE updating its laws in several areas, including establishing the "International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council", new traffic and road safety regulations, and a law addressing communicable diseases. Amendments were also made to laws related to money laundering, terrorism financing, and labour relations, among others.

In 2024, the UAE launched several forward-thinking initiatives, including the Young Government Leaders Programme, the National Investment Strategy 2031, and the Reyada Fund to support graduates and entrepreneurs. The country also introduced the "Plant the Emirates" programme to boost agricultural development and a government efficiency programme aimed at reducing bureaucratic processes and service times.

Major infrastructure projects included the full operation of all four reactors at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, new water management projects, and the design of a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, which will handle 260 million passengers annually. The UAE also moved forward with a rainwater drainage project in Dubai and expanded the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

In Sharjah, a new desalination plant was launched in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to develop Sharjah's first Independent Water Project to meet the increasing demand for potable water in the emirate. At the same time, Umm Al Qaiwain unveiled one of the largest reverse osmosis desalination plants in the world and announced plans for a logistics city and an airport for cargo activities.

In the housing sector, the homeownership rate among Emirati citizens reached 91%, with 90,000 beneficiaries of federal housing programmes since 1999, totalling AED60 billion. The Cabinet also approved the launch of the "Manzili" bundle for beneficiaries of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, offering 18 services to citizens through collaboration with 24 federal and local government entities.

In Abu Dhabi, housing support for citizens amounted to AED13.216 billion in 2024, benefiting 8,891 people. Dubai allocated 3,500 residential plots and 2,300 ready homes worth AED5.5 billion, while Sharjah introduced new housing support.

For the space sector, the UAE joined NASA's Lunar Gateway Station and sent the first Emirati astronaut into lunar orbit as part of the project. It also completed NASA's second space simulation study as part of the HERA mission.

The country also established the "Supreme Space Council" and launched the Satgate project, while preparations for the MBZ-SAT continued.

In 2024, the UAE made significant strides in women's empowerment, ranking seventh globally and first regionally in the UNDP Gender Inequality Index 2024. Women now represent 70% of university graduates, 46% of the workforce, and 68% in the public sector, holding one-third of ministerial positions and 50% of the Federal National Council seats.

The country also strengthened its cultural sector as a major economic driver, passing a law to support the arts and organising cultural events like opening the "Light and Peace" Museum at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre. The country made notable archaeological discoveries, including stone tools and bones dating back 13,000 to 7,500 years in Fujairah, Bronze Age relics in Abu Dhabi's "Umm an-Nar" area, and Roman gold coins in Umm Al Qaiwain.

In 2024, the UAE intensified its efforts to promote sustainability, marking the "Year of Sustainability." Since taking on the presidency of COP28, the UAE has reinforced its leadership in climate action and development. During its chairmanship, the UAE achieved several significant milestones, including the historic "UAE Consensus," which became a global reference for climate ambition and sustainable development.

The UAE also launched the "Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative" to address global water scarcity and introduced the world's first "Vertiport" powered by clean energy. The country's progress toward sustainable development goals reached 58%, while the global average was 17%.

The UAE formed a strategic partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to help 20 developing countries meet their climate commitments. Additionally, the UAE signed a $30 million partnership with Ghana to support nature-based community development and climate solutions.

At COP29 in Baku, the UAE unveiled the Mangrove Alliance for Climate Strategy 2031 and announced the launch of an initiative to establish the "Global Energy Efficiency Alliance", along with the development of the first-ever "ChatGPT" tool designed for the agricultural community.

In education, the UAE restructured its education system. It also declared 28th February as the "UAE Education Day" to foster excellence in future-focused fields and announced the creation of the Dubai National University with an AED4.5 billion investment and Al Dhaid University in Sharjah.

In healthcare, the UAE allocated AED5.745 billion (8% of the federal budget) to health services and community care in 2025. The government approved a National Women's Health Policy to ensure the highest quality of preventive, therapeutic, and rehabilitative care. It also introduced a health insurance system for private sector workers and domestic helpers.

Additionally, genetic testing will be incorporated into mandatory pre-marriage screenings for citizens starting in January 2025. Over 425 citizens were employed in the private healthcare sector through the "Nafes" programme, with plans to recruit over 1,600 more.

In sports, Al Ain FC won the AFC Champions League™ 2023/24 title following a victory over Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos. Sharjah Handball Club clinched the Asian Handball Championship against Saudi Arabia's Al Khaleej.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu team dominated the World Championship in Greece, winning 61 medals, and topped the World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 in Croatia with 18 medals.