UAE - The Central Board of Secondary Education announced class 12 results on Friday.

Officials have said that 92.71 per cent students have passed the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, this year.

Over 33 thousand students have scored above 95 per cent and 134 thousand have scored above above 90 per cent, the Board says.

Officials say that the second board exam has been given 70 per cent weightage in the final result. The first term board exam, an objective one, has 30 per cent weightage.

Students across the UAE should now be able to access their results on cbseresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 board exams ended on June 15 this year, sparking concerns of the result being delayed.

Students applying to undergraduate programmes in India were worried that their applications would not be accepted due to the delayed result. However, authorities had clarified that it shouldn't be the case as educational institutions had been informed of this earlier.

