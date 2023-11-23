ABU DHABI - The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the 52nd National Day holiday for the federal government from Saturday, 2nd December until Monday, 4th December 2023. Federal Government employees will resume work on Tuesday, 5th December 2023.

Friday, 1st December 2023, will be a remote working day for employees of ministries and federal entities, excluding jobs that require physical presence at the workplace.