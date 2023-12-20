The United Arab Emirates' "Chivalrous Knight 3" humanitarian operation has successfully completed the pumping of desalinated water to Palestinians in Rafah, within the Gaza Strip.

The water is being pumped from UAE-built desalination plants in Egyptian Rafah through a newly installed 900-meter pipeline. The Palestinian Water Authority in Rafah then takes over the water distribution within the Gaza Strip.

The success of pumping water into the sector came at a time when Gaza residents are suffering from a shortage of desalinated water, as the water line will supply shelter centres with their daily essential needs for drinking water.

Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, inaugurated, in the presence of a large number of representatives of the member states of the UN Security Council, three desalination plants built by the UAE for this purpose in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The three stations will desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day and pump them through pipes into the Gaza Strip to meet the needs of about 300,000 people.

The inauguration of these stations comes within the framework of the Chivalrous Knight 3 humanitarian operation launched by the UAE on November 5 last year to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza, where it has sent 115 aircraft since that time, carrying a field hospital, desalination plants, and more than 7,615 tons of food, medical, and relief supplies.