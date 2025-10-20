Dubai: CADO, the UAE-founded premium gifting platform, has raised $4.50 million in a pre-seed funding round with participation from Sanabil 500, a German family office, and several high-net-worth and angel investors.

The fresh capital will support the company’s Saudi expansion, where it is building an ecosystem connecting artisans, suppliers, and businesses, according to a press release.

Moreover, it will drive international growth through its upcoming New York launch.

Leila Al Marashi, Founder and CEO of CADO, said: “When I started CADO, my vision was to modernise and elevate the art of gifting; to blend innovation with meaning and make every gesture effortless yet deeply personal.”

“This milestone allows us to continue expanding across the region and beyond, shaping a future where gifting is as intelligent as it is heartfelt,” Al Marashi emphasized.

The startup has grown from a three-person team into a regional player operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the US.

CADO enhances the gifting experience through creativity, logistics, and technology to deliver smart, seamless corporate solutions.

Its client base covers more than 500 partners such as Julius Baer Group, Cartier, Netflix, Gucci, LinkedIn, TikTok, and American Express.

Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner at Sanabil 500, added: “Their model merges creativity, technology, and cultural relevance, creating a new global category rooted in human connection.”

