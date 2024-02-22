RAFAH - The UAE continues its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip through the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has distributed 29,374 bread bundles benefiting 293,830 individuals as of 21st February. The move is part of a bakery project initiated by the ERC to alleviate the severe shortage of bread within the Gaza Strip and ease the harsh humanitarian conditions they currently endure.

Launched in November 2023, "Gallant Knight 3" reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to providing crucial humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza. This operation embodies the UAE's long-standing solidarity and support for the Palestinian people, demonstrating its dedication to alleviating their suffering and improving their living conditions.