Schools across the UAE are getting ready for the first day of classes on August 28 with headteachers emphasising the importance of regular attendance and punctuality.

Many have started communicating with parents early to ensure a smooth transition after summer vacation.

Karim Murcia, principal/CEO of GEMS Al Barsha National School, told Khaleej Times, “The first day of school is always a blend of excitement and trepidation, and this year's early start only amplifies those emotions (Schools usually start in September). But we are confident that our students' eagerness to return will outweigh any lingering vacation-mode attitudes in a slightly condensed summer break.”

Principals said teachers are enthusiastic about reuniting with their students and kick-starting a fresh academic journey.

“We look forward to seeing all students for their first days of term, ready for an exciting start to the academic year. We are communicating and working closely with parents to accommodate any situations that arise and ensure a smooth transition for all students," he added.

Murcia continued, "We appreciate parents planning holidays to ensure their children's return on the first school day, prioritising continuity in education. This proactive approach promotes a seamless transition for students and underscores the importance of consistent learning that sets a positive tone for the entire academic year. This is part of our whole-school focus on high attendance in line with KHDA expectations,” he added.

Flexible approach

Principals also have a flexible approach with learners’ well-being in mind. Many schools are adopting a phased approach and staggered start for new and younger students in the first week to ensure that they are able to orientate themselves fully at the start of term.

Emmanuel Keteku, principal/CEO at GEMS Winchester School, Fujairah (WSF), said, "We communicated with all our parents about the importance of regular attendance and punctuality. The start of the new academic year is really important, whatever grade you are in. Our dedicated teams have been communicating effectively, so our community is well informed.”

“There will be a staggered start to learning; we know that our younger students and those new to the school require a more personalised transition into the school. We are busy contacting these families and giving them as much opportunity as possible to visit the school, meet the teacher, and explore the facilities. We are expecting all our students to return to school on their assigned day,” he added.

Preparing the classrooms

Principals also noted transition sessions were held in schools at the end of last academic year and staff members have joined back a few days earlier to prepare the classrooms and plan schedules.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO/principal at Credence High School, said, “The school calendar was shared much in advance with our parents so that they could plan their summer. Keeping this in mind, we are positive we will have a full house."

"Routine few cases may join a day or two late due to medical issues or family commitments. We have a large number of new students joining this term, for them the welcome mail has been sent in advance to ensure their smooth transition into our school system,” she added.

Meanwhile, school operation teams, bus providers, and caterers are also preparing to welcome students back to learning from day one.

