UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi ventured outside the International Space Station (ISS) today to perform a maintenance assignment, becoming the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk.

"Counting down the hours until we pass through the ISS airlock into space. Wearing the spacesuit and proudly bearing the UAE flag on my arm, I will soon be undertaking the Arab world’s first spacewalk. Wish us luck!," Al Neyadi tweeted before performing the spacewalk.

NASA selected Al Neyadi to do the spacewalk. He ventured out of the ISS with his NASA colleague Stephen Bowen.

MBR Space Centre tweeted details of the space suit that was worn by Al Neyadi.

The event was livestreamed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre (MBRSC), the agency behind the UAE Astronaut Programme in Dubai, from 4.30pm UAE time.

The mission can be watched live here: http://www.mbrsc.ae/live/

