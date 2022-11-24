Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court on Wednesday announces an increase of support for salaries of citizens in both the private and banking sectors.

The decision was taken under the directives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The move aims to preserve and attract large numbers of job seekers among citizens and encourage them to go through work experiences within the private and banking sectors.

The decision includes all employees of the private and banking sectors, regardless of the date they joined work, whether they were appointed before or after the launch of the “Nafes” program, which was on September 13, 202.

