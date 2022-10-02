BEIJING - Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, affirmed that the UAE and the People's Republic of China maintain close strategic relations, noting that their ties are a successful model for international bilateral relations.

This came as Al Dhaheri congratulated the leadership and people of China on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding.

In his statement, the Ambassador said, "We commend the achievements of China and its people over the past 73 years. China's prosperity has reflected positively on the whole world. We are witnessing these positive effects tangibly in the UAE through bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, which have stimulated economic growth for our two countries, as well as in the entire Middle East and North Africa region. Both countries have benefited greatly from our comprehensive strategic partnership since its inception."

He indicated that as one of the first countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative, the UAE has become the main logistical centre in the Middle East and North Africa. It re-exports more than 60 percent of Chinese exports to the region, where the value of trade exchange between the two countries has exceeded USD 70 billion.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that the two countries have pledged to continuously enhance economic and trade cooperation, with the aim of bilateral trade reaching US$200 billion by 2030.

"This year marks the 38th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Through the keenness of our leaderships to enhance bilateral cooperation over the past 37 years, UAE-Chinese relations have become a successful model for international bilateral relations."

Al Dhaheri referred to the visit of Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, to the UAE in 2018, which enhanced relations and culminated in the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to China in 2019.

He also stressed that UAE-China cooperation covers all fields, including economic and financial affairs, e-commerce, and energy. The two countries aim to expand cooperation in the fields of education, culture, science and technology.

Al Dhaheri highlighted that the UAE and the People's Republic of China enjoy close strategic relations and share common endeavours for a prosperous future. This friendship, he noted, is strengthened by the common aspirations and forward-looking visions of the leaderships of both countries.