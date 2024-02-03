ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2024 (WAM) -- In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

H. H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the UAE has allocated $5 million to support the efforts of Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the UAE’s keenness to support the humanitarian operations being carried out by the United Nations in the Gaza Strip and to support Sigrid Kaag in her efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza and scale up the urgent humanitarian response to their needs.

Yesterday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Kaag, who is on a visit to the country, where they reviewed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the war, and ways to address its repercussions at an accelerated and coordinated pace, aiming to alleviate civilian suffering and meet their needs.

In this regard, H.H. also stressed the necessity of a ceasefire and ensuring that humanitarian, relief and medical aid reaches the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip urgently, intensively, safely and without any obstacles, preventing further loss of life, and avoiding inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

