ABU DHABI – Al Dahra Holding company, one of the most prominent Emirati Companies working in the agricultural field, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Valmont Industries, a leading American manufacturer of irrigation systems and agricultural technologies for the purpose to regulate the relationship between the two companies by establishing global relationship model in many areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed in Dubai by Gianluca Fabbri, Acting CEO of Al Dahra, and Ruediger Claas, Vice President Key Accounts at Valmont.

The memorandum also stipulated to collaborate on the development of a global strategic relationship between the two companies to facilitate the supply and distribution of Valmont’s products and services.

The MoU is an important step, a promising experience, and a strategic initiative between the two companies in the right direction towards achieving their future ambitions.

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, specializing in the cultivation, production and trading of animal fees and essential food commodities and end-to-end supply chain management.

For over 75 years, Valmont Industries has been a global leader in advancing agricultural productivity and creating vital infrastructure. Today, the company remains committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology.