The United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading countries contributing to drafting and adopting United Nations resolutions aimed at addressing important international issues and developments, as well as promoting comprehensive development and prosperity for all.

The UAE has become an increasingly important player in international relations due to its strong ties with most countries and its active presence in international organisations and entities.

In recent years, the UAE has played a key role in shaping and adopting a number of landmark UN resolutions on issues such as humanitarian assistance, sustainable development, and human rights. These resolutions have had a positive impact on people around the world, regardless of their background.

UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations Human Rights Council recently adopted a draft resolution co-drafted by the UAE and the United Kingdom regarding achieving equality in ensuring every girl's right to education. This reflects the high standing and good reputation of the United Arab Emirates in international arenas and its soft power's ability to influence others and persuade them to achieve stability and prosperity in the world.

The draft resolution highlights how climate change, environmental degradation, and natural disasters can disproportionately impact girls' education, especially those who are already marginalised.

UN Security Council

In June 2023, the United Nations Security Council adopted a historic resolution co-penned by the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom on tolerance, peace, and international security. The resolution recognised for the first time that racism, xenophobia, racial discrimination, and gender discrimination can contribute to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflict.

The resolution urges the public condemnation of violence, hate speech, and extremism. It encourages all relevant stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, media, and social media platforms to address hate speech and extremism that leads to or exacerbates armed conflict.

In July 2023, the UAE concluded its second presidency of the UN Security Council, during which it oversaw the adoption of several resolutions, including a Presidential Statement opposing unilateral measures that could hinder the prospects for a two-state solution in the occupied Palestinian territories. As a member of the Council, the UAE facilitated this important resolution with the support of all Council members.

In March 2023, the Security Council unanimously adopted two resolutions proposed by the UAE in cooperation with Japan. In the same month, the UAE, along with Gabon, Ghana, and Mozambique, and in close coordination with Sudan, proposed a historic resolution establishing a timeline, or "expiration clause," for the sanctions regime imposed by the Council on Sudan since 2004.

The UAE's role in the adoption of these international resolutions is a testament to the success of the country's foreign policy, which has always been characterised by wisdom, moderation, and commitment to the UN Charter and respect for international conventions and laws. The UAE has also played a leading role in resolving international conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, and in supporting international peace and security.

World Health Assembly

In July 2022, the World Health Assembly adopted for the first time in its history a draft resolution to promote quality of life. The UAE proposed the resolution at the 75th World Health Assembly, which was held in Geneva from May 21 to 28, 2022.

The UAE’s proposal provides for the setting up of a comprehensive framework for promoting the quality of life and well-being of individuals and societies in various countries in consultation with member states, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The draft resolution is the first of its kind in the world to suggest the development of a global framework for the quality of life, and soon, the UAE will start working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to prepare a draft of the framework, which will be discussed by the WHO six regions and will then be submitted to the Executive Council of the WHO for final approval

UNESCO

In April 2021, the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) unanimously adopted the first-of-its-kind resolution proposed by the UAE as a member of the Executive Board. The resolution was titled "A Framework for Culture and Art Education," and emphasised the need to take concrete action to promote cooperation between culture and education.

The resolution recognised the importance of culture in education for expanding learning outcomes, capabilities, and skills for all, through a wide range of opportunities that culture provides. It also called for the inclusion of heritage, cultural industries, and creativity in formal, non-formal, and lifelong education, including digital technology.

General Assembly of the United Nations

The International Day of Human Fraternity, which is celebrated on February 4 each year, is a reflection of the growing influence of the UAE in the field of promoting the principles of peace and deepening the UN's efforts to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence.

The adoption of this day was based on a unanimous resolution from the UN General Assembly as part of an initiative proposed by the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The annual celebration of the occasion was based on the anniversary of the signing of the most important document in modern human history, which was signed on the same day in 2019 by two of the most important religious figures in the world, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of Fraternity.

Food and Agriculture Organisation

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) approved the UAE's proposal that the year 2017 be designated as the International Year of Palm. This decision reflected the level of constructive cooperation between the FAO and the UAE in the areas of promoting food security and addressing food crises around the world.

Inter-Parliamentary Union

During the 146th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which took place in March last year, a proposal introduced by the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council gained the approval of participants. This proposal centered on the discussion of "Partnerships for Climate Action," with a focus on improving access to affordable green energy, fostering innovation, responsibility, and fairness.

Throughout its history, proposals brought forward by representatives from the Federal National Council at Inter-Parliamentary Union gatherings have consistently garnered broad support and positive feedback from attendees. For instance, in October 2015, the Union adopted an urgent proposal presented by the UAE Parliamentary Division, which addressed the roles of the Union, national parliaments, parliamentarians, and international and regional organisations in providing essential protection and immediate assistance to war refugees and internally displaced individuals.

It's noteworthy that the United Arab Emirates achieved a significant milestone in 2023 by securing a spot among the top ten countries in the Global Soft Power Index. This index is compiled by the renowned global institution Brand Finance, marking the first time the UAE has attained this level of recognition. This accomplishment is a testament to the UAE's substantial progress in various key and subsidiary indicators, further solidifying its esteemed position as one of the most influential and reputable nations worldwide.