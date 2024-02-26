RIYADH — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Defense, dispatched the 39th and 40th relief planes to Egypt’s El-Arish International Airport on Thursday.



These planes transported essential logistic equipment, including two trucks and two forklifts, to the Egyptian Red Crescent.



This equipment is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of loading and transporting relief aid that arrives at El-Arish Airport for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.



This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's historical commitment to support nations and peoples in need across the globe, reflecting its role in assisting those facing crises and challenges.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).