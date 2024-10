ANKARA - Turkey has allocated 1.57 trillion lira ($45.99 billion) for investments in its draft budget for next year, amounting to some 10.7% of the planned expenditure, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Thursday.

Yilmaz also said the 2025 budget envisages spending of 14.73 trillion lira and revenues of 12.8 trillion lira.

The draft is set to be presented to parliament for debate next week.

($1 = 34.1350 liras)

