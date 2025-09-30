Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), chaired by Waleid Gamal El-Dien, has launched its first roadshow to Türkiye to promote investment opportunities in Egypt, according to a statement.

The tour aims to attract major Turkish companies in key sectors for localization, particularly textiles and ready-made garments, packaging, building materials, ports, and logistics services.

In his meeting with representatives of the Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporters Associations (?TK?B), Gamal El-Dien said the authority succeeded in attracting nine Turkish projects in the Qantara West Industrial Zone alone, with total investments of $321 million.

These projects are mainly focused on the textile, ready-made garment, and related industries.

He addressed another project in the logistics sector, led by a Turkish-Egyptian alliance, with an investment of $2 million.

The Chairman noted that the authority enjoys several competitive advantages that enable it to support Turkish companies in manufacturing their products within the zone.

In Egypt, these companies can leverage direct and indirect investment incentives, a trained workforce, and the availability of competitively priced energy sources. Free trade agreements also enable Turkish investors to access various global markets.

Gamal El-Dien met with officials from nine Turkish companies: Ugur Plastik, Yunsa, Kale Group, Vitra, Modern Carton, Nova Foam Solution, Fixa, Mercane Optics, and ECB Optics.

Finally, he affirmed the authority's interest in reinforcing and deepening local manufacturing across the sectors in which these companies specialize, to boost exports and support global supply chains.

