ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the situation in Gaza with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts in separate phone calls, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Sunday.

Fidan had exchanged views on "stopping the attacks targeting the civilian population in Gaza" and on achieving an urgent ceasefire, the source said.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas, not civilians, and that the Islamist Palestinian group is using residents as human shields.

Fidan also discussed efforts to guarantee the unimpeded and continuous provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the source added.

Fidan will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on Gaza in Ankara on Monday.

