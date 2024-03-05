Tunisia's foreign debt has increased by TND 100 billion to TND 120 billion between 2010 and 2020, up from TND 20 billion in 2010, Education Minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Forum on the Competency Framework for Education Inspectors, Boughdiri told TAP that figures and data on foreign exchange reserves and contracted loans have been published transparently by the government.

“The Tunisian people are informed about the value of the debt repaid monthly by the state,” he stressed.

Tunisia repaid TND 3 billion in loans last February, he said, adding that the state was committed to meeting its financial obligations within the deadlines set.

The minister reiterated that the economic and financial difficulties have not affected commitments to the education sector.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).