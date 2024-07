Cairo – Egypt’s external debt declined by 4.40%, or $7.43 billion, to $168.03 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from $160.60 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

The current level is the lowest since July 2022, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

In June 2024, Egypt signed an EUR 5 billion facility with the European Union (EU).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).