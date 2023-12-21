ABU DHABI - Trends Research and Advisory signed a memorandum of cooperation and strategic partnership with Egypt State Information Service, affiliated with the Republic of Egypt Presidency.

The agreement shall enhance cooperation in research and knowledge, support scientific exchange and promote research projects in various fields of common interest. It expands Trends' outreach and develops strategic partnerships regionally and internationally,

The memorandum was signed by Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, and Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of Egypt State Information Service, at the headquarters of the Authority in Cairo. The signing ceremony was attended by a number of heads of sectors and directors of departments from both sides.

The MoU seeks to enhance prospects for cooperation and steer scientific efforts through exchanging information, data and experiences. The agreement shall assist both sides in benefitting from the stock of information, data, policy papers, and studies produced by the two parties.

The two institutions shall conduct joint research projects and support the success of knowledge programmes and initiatives to support the research community.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, said that this partnership contributes to building a comprehensive and integrated strategic intellectual system to face regional challenges and develop systematic solutions to overcome them.

Moreover, the two sides will hold events, research, conferences and panel discussions.

The CEO of Trends praised the continuous efforts of Egypt State Information Service in supporting the scientific research community with political, media and social studies. The Egyptian agency issues periodic publications, reports and research papers on regional and international issues. It conducts studies and reports covering emerging developments, ideas and visions on various topics.

Journalist Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of the Egyptian State Information Service, stressed the significance of integrating the roles between institutions, bodies and think tanks in supporting decision-makers with accurate research and objective analyses of various regional and international issues.

Rashwan stated that since 2019, Trends has made many qualitative scientific and research achievements.

He added that the two parties will cooperate in research fields, train young researchers, and open opportunities for exchanging experts, academics and accumulated experiences between the two parties. This sort of cooperation shall enrich ideas and the integration of visions. It helps the two sides develop focused research products, deliver sound assessments and conduct joint studies that support decision-makers and enhance research momentum worldwide.