AN international conference on Open Innovation and Digital Transformation is being organised in Bahrain later this year.The two-day event, under the patronage of Education Minister Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma, by the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) will be held at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence and Spa, Manama on March 3 and 4.

Elite speakers, industry leaders, researchers, experts, innovators as well as government officials and private and civil society sectors in the technology and innovation field are expected to participate in the forum, according to AGU scientific committee and dean of College of Graduate Studies professor and conference chair Soud Almahamid.He added that the conference will act as a platform for people from different sectors to interact with one another, explore advanced technologies, build networks and discuss future possibilities for innovation in the region.

“The scene of innovation and technology in the GCC and the Arab world has witnessed remarkable development in recent times – promising a transformation to future horizons,” said Prof Almahamid.“The link between innovation and digital transformation is crucial for economic and social development.

This link enhances innovation through the use of modern technology and advanced techniques to develop new solutions.”Aiming to discuss the latest trends and best practices to explore new solutions, guests and attendees will also have the opportunity to learn and communicate with like-minded professionals, keynote speakers and panellists.“Innovation, digital transformation and new solutions can bring about significant social changes in areas such as healthcare, education, transportation and energy,” said Prof Almahamid, adding that this can lead to improved quality of life for individuals and communities.Serving as an opportunity for companies and experts to share their leading services and technologies, the conference will give keynote speakers and panellists the opportunities to present and discuss research and technology that can provide worthy solutions to pressing challenges.

Keynote speakers at the conference include internationally renowned technology transfer and innovation management expert Dr Frederic Caillaud, author and speaker Nick Kittle, known for his best-selling innovation book, Sustainovation: Building Sustainable Innovation in Government, One Wildly Creative Idea at a Time, and professor Milan Baltov, who is best known for his academics and research.The conference’s first day will include topics such as organisational theory and design in innovation management, open innovation in organisational growth and open innovation in sustainable development.Emerging technologies for digital transformation, privacy and data protection in the digital world, digitalisation and organisation performance, innovation in learning disabilities and innovation in education will be discussed on the conference’s second day.

