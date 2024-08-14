Muscat: Fake social media accounts, posting news and attributing it to the Times of Oman, have been on the rise in recent days. Readers and followers of our online stories and social media accounts are warned against these accounts who mimic the newspaper’s online presence to spread false news stories.

These fraudulent accounts, designed to look like the official Times of Oman website, use the newspaper’s logo and branding to mislead the public. We urge all internet users to be vigilant and avoid being deceived by these scams as they could lead to dangerous links that might compromise personal information.

To ensure that you are accessing authentic and reliable news, the Times of Oman advises readers to follow its verified social media channels on Twitter (@timesofoman), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/times-of-oman), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/timesofoman/), and Instagram (@timesofoman) .

We thank our readers for their continued trust and support during this time.

