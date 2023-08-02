Sao Paulo: Under the auspices of Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Thiqa Business Services and the Brazilian-Saudi Center for Investment, Trade and Industry (CICIBAS) signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum, which was held yesterday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The memorandum, signed by the Commercial Sector of Business Solutions and Strategic Partnerships group at THIQAH Business Services CEO Eng. Bader Al-Omari and CICIBAS Vice President Marcos Urata, stipulates cooperation in providing smart solutions that facilitate trade between the Kingdom and Brazil, and help Thiqa enable exporters and manufacturers in the industrial and commercial sectors.



The Saudi delegation at the forum participated under the “INVEST SAUDI” initiative.



CICIBAS, which was launched in 2012 as a non-profit organization operating in Brazil, is the main hub for business and investment development for the two countries.