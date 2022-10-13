



SNB is making quality efforts that back up the community in many ways, aimed to support, rehabilitate, and put a smile on everyone’s face, by providing a secure living environment for the diverse segments of society. The bank aspires to play a proactive role in empowering the community and helping to realize the objectives of Vision 2030 by creating and implementing innovative programs that address community needs under the Bank’s collective and social responsibility programs of "Ahalina."



Funded 8 Development Projects through Community Investment Program



SNB continued the journey of supporting and empowering the community through the “Ahalina” Social Responsibility program, within the framework of the "Ahalina" Community Investment Program, which intends to enable non-profit organizations to implement sustainable projects in line with Vision 2030.



SNB funded 8 development projects during the first phase of the program, which aims to achieve economic empowerment for 240 citizens. 80 employees from 17 non-profit organizations received training in a number of areas to develop their specialized administrative and professional capabilities.



Supported 21 Projects in Fintech Accelerators and Social Entrepreneurship Accelerator



SNB continues to focus on the Entrepreneurs Program to empower young men and women to better prepare them for the future, and to inspire them to become entrepreneurs capable of starting successful projects.A total of 21 projects were chosen for funding in both Accelerators specializes in Fintech and in Social Entrepreneurship Accelerator. SNB, in collaboration with the Ideas Bus Tour, provided financial support for the 43,000 beneficiary participants with the goal to promote the idea of freelancing amongst university staff. This is to encourage a free flow of ideas, and the adoption of the entrepreneurial spiritin 15 universities throughout the Kingdom.





Cooperation agreements between Monha’at and SNB

SR14.3 million Total Microfinance Provided by the Bank to the Women of Productive Families

51 Volunteers Participated in 36 Projects within Volunteering Professionals Initiative

Minister of Energy grants SNB the National Awards for Voluntary Work





Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Practices

The first banking group to set a general framework for sustainable financing in the Kingdom

Social and Volunteering initiatives in 20 cities

Green initiatives with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

Concluding the memorandum of understanding by the Bank, which included several initiatives

Green Mosques

3

Projects Won the Environmental Hackathon awards

His Excellency the Minister of Environment recognizing SNB for its distinguished partnership in the Environment Hackathon initiative

The Crown Prince Honors the Saudi National Bank

The Crown Prince and the Chairman of SNB during the honoring of the Bank

Empowering The Charitable Sector

"Noto Receipt Printing" Initiative

Support and Care

Fundamental Foundations

SNB also signed a Cooperation Agreement with Monsha'at for the Innovation Financing Program, which aims to provide non-refundable financial support to enable entrepreneurs and startups in the initial stages of the facility to start commercial work, inspire innovative quality projects, and cover financing gaps for emerging projects within the innovation stage.The winners of the “Ahalina” and “Sayidaty” award for leadership were also announced. The first-place award went to the “Naseej Market Project", an online marketplace that brings together owners of crafts, handicrafts, and local artwork. The second-place award went to a project for incubators and accelerators, and the third-place award went to the Child Care Center Project.The Productive Families Financing Program provides microfinance in the form of group loans to women with families so they may be inspired to work and improve their social and economic standing. 6 independent (Ahalina) social responsibility branches are responsible for distributing the payments in Jeddah, Riyadh, Al-Ahsa, Hail, Buraidah, and Abha. With a total financing amount of SR 14,331,000, the amount of financing given to female beneficiaries during the first half of 2022 increased to 2,386women.The AlAhli Handcraft Production Program, which SNB has devised to help empower women, has helped women gain new skills, increase productivity, and participate in the workforce. Three strategic agreements were established by the Bank to teach over520 women through 8 training programs in 7 other cities throughout the Kingdom. The Bank worked to establish marketing opportunities and find creative sales outlets, in order to display local projects to advertise for and support 25 women, thus helping to create marketing chances for these women through a variety of channels.3,432 volunteer hours were contributed by 680 SNB employees, 294 members of the community, and employees’ families throughout 20 volunteer projects in 12 locations around the Kingdom. In 36 projects totaling 79 volunteer hours for 142 beneficiaries, 51 volunteers from the SNB’s Volunteering Professionals Initiative participated.The projects, which had a combined economic worth of over SR 101,381, involved both nonprofit organizations and small and medium-sized businesses. The National Volunteer Portal, which enables private sector businesses and institutions to carry out their initiative in support of non-profit organizations, was activated as a result of the strategic partnership between the Bank, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.Additionally, the National Award for Voluntary Work awarded at the year's end was to the Corporate Sector. It is significant that SNB, which offers its employees an equivalent of 30 hours of paid voluntary work yearly, and is the first private sector organization to encourage employee volunteering.More than 400 workers of the Bank participated in the blood donation campaign, which was launched on World Blood Donor Day in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam. This allowed the Bank to conduct its blood donation activities.SNB holds a leading position amongst Saudi banks and is the first banking organization to establish a broad framework for sustainable financing in the Kingdom. This action represents the bank's commitment in advancing the country's overall growth strategy in accordance with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.The general framework for sustainable financing is based on the four pillars of: sustainable financing, preserving the environment, empowering individuals and communities, and promoting principles of ethical governanceThe "Ahalina Happiness" campaign was launched in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness. 673 volunteers participated in 2,451 volunteer hours as part of 26 volunteer initiatives, which were set up in 7 cities, with a total economic contribution of SR 52,132.77. Events were held in three major cities during the campaign's initial phase, which coincided with Ramadan last year.The first phase featured a number of initiatives, such as Jeddah’s “Beach Cleaning”,“Environment Week”, “Food Basket Distribution”, the "Your Iftar is on Us" initiative, which targeted 18,000 fasting individuals in 20 cities throughout the Kingdom, "Hospital Inpatient Visitation" initiative, "Gargee'an Distribution for Children"in the Eastern Province, "Suhoor Meals", for people in need,the “Green Mosques” initiative, and the “Eid Clothing Distribution” initiative18 cities throughout the Kingdom were the focus of the second phase of the same campaign. The "Honoring Traffic Men" project in Madinah, the entertainment initiative, which was scheduled to coincide with “International Family Day” in Taif, the removal of visual distortion in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and an entertainment project for children with cancer project in Riyadh, the sport’s lanes painting initiative in Dammam, and the cleanup effort at Khobar Beach.The Bank was eager to implement its new strategy which focuses on environmental programs that are in line with the goals of the Saudi Green initiative. The Bank signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture represented by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and the Combating Desertification and the Vegetation Cover Development Foundation “Murouj,” which are both promoters of the launch of three environmental initiatives, the first of which is the Afforestation initiative. This aims to plant 200,000 mangrove trees, expanding the vegetation cover in the Kingdom, tackling air pollution, combating desertification and the effects of climate change, and preserving the Kingdom’s natural resources and biodiversity.The Bank had a qualitative initiative to promote green mosques, aiming to humanize 30 mosques across the Kingdom and plant trees in them through the reuse of gray water resulting from ablution, while treating and recycling wastewater to prevent pollution, creating a special irrigation system for planting as well as planting more than 10,000 trees. In other words, building a comprehensive ecosystem within mosques through the recycling of graywater along with planting trees while reusing limited resources.The “Ahalina” program launched the largest environmental Hackathon, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, to attract entrepreneurs and experts in the field of environment and vegetation. “Dawraha” application,“Ain Al Hema” group and the “Ajaj”application, won the “Hackathon” initiative, which aims to motivate and support young talent, particularly those who possess the creative know-howfor finding solutions to environmental issues in vegetation, air, conservation of natural resources, wildlife, and pollutionfacing the Kingdom.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, recognized the SNB for its strategic partnership with the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.This association establishes the Bank’s connection to the country due to the fact that the event is one that is widely recognized in the Kingdom for the way in which it portrays and pays homage to the country’s history and culture.As part of its initiative to support development projects, charitable and humanitarian work, and contribute to meeting the actual needs of the beneficiary groups, SNB donated SR5 million to the national campaign for charitable work through the Ehsan platform. In addition, SNB was recognized by the Governor of Riyadh as a major sponsor of the country's platform for charity activity (Ehsan) on behalf of the Crown Prince.Among the "Ahalina" projects, the Disabled Children's Association received support for the "No to Receipt Printing" effort, by encouraging consumers to limit and minimize their consumption of paper in order to protect the environment, resulting in the support of 2,190 children.The Bank also participated as a strategic sponser of the Foundation Day 2022 activities organized by the Saudi Tourism Authority under the slogan “The Day We Started". The Bank sponsored the “MalakHaq” campaign organized by Riyadh Schools, and the Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation “Misk” to raise awareness of the dangers of bullying.It should be noted that SNB pursues its social programs vigilantly, since enacting social duties is a fundamental pillar of the Bank.The conviction that coordinated efforts are essential to achieving sustainable growth in society has been successful with a variety of governmental, business, and social work institutions in the Kingdom.The Bank created the "Ahalina" program for social responsibility, which has always harnessed its capabilities to support different groups of society by providing training opportunities for beneficiaries and assisting them to build a brighter future. The program was created out of loyalty to the Kingdom and a belief in its duty to play an effective role in building a society and empowering citizens.SNB aims to take lead in funding social activities. The Bank believes it has a close connection to the community, which is demonstrated by its ongoing efforts to get involved in social issues and offer aid to the community, by playing an active role in encouraging volunteer work, addressing environmental concerns, and more. Through "Ahalina", the Bank aims to provide innovative, impressive, sustainable, and non-profit programs that support national development and improve the Bank's means of conducting business.