DOHA: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced on Wednesday that it raised the QCB deposit rate (QCBDR) by 25 basis points, to 5.75 percent.

The Central Bank added in a tweet that it had also decided to raise the bank’s lending interest rate (QCBLR) by 25 basis points, to become 6.25 percent, and it also decided to raise the repurchase rate (QCB Repo Rate) by 25 basis points, to become 6.00 percent.

QCB said that the decision to raise the interest rate will come into effect from Thursday.

