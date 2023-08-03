The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) will provide a suite of mortgage options to customers who wish to invest in property developed by Naseej.

Prospective buyers will be able to benefit from competitive interest rates, a tenor period of up to 30 years, all while enjoying a fast approval process.

The announcement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two organisations.

Subah Al Zayani, chief executive of retail banking at NBB, said: “We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with Naseej and look forward to facilitating our customers as they plan their property purchase at Nasayim Arad, CanalView at Dilmunia and Basateen residential villas in Busaiteen.”

Mohammed Al Shaikh, head of investments at Naseej, said: “Our strategic partnership with NBB supports our continuous efforts to provide a unique service to our customers and meet their needs through the bank’s rewarding financing solutions and providing customers with a variety of options and enhanced services in a fully integrated manner.”