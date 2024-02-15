Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is having a media briefing to review the targets achieved by the Ministry during the year 2023 and the plans for 2024 at the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM).

Highlights

Housing announces the launch of The High project in the Western Hajar Mountains, which includes a tourist city, adventure sports, a cable car, a museum, and more.

The process of giving compensation to the affected families of the Batinah Coastal Road was completed 100 percent in 2023.

25,049 families benefited from the Choose Your Land platform.

A new structural plan has been prepared for 14 cities, including 3 major cities

3,367 people affected by the railway project were compensated last.

Implementation of the Greater Muscat plan will begin this year.

The Omani building code will be activated soon.

After the royal directives to establish 20 housing units in Musandam, a contract was yesterday with a company to begin construction.

1,200 housing units were created within the housing assistance program in 2024, with a total value estimated at RO35 million Omani riyals.

84 housing units were constructed in 22 mountain villages.

The National Strategy for Social Housing will be launched this year.

All services are conducted digitally, with a total number of 86 services in 2024.

