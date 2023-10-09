The hidden potential of ecotourism in the Gulf

T he author is a Qatari banker, with many years of experience in the banking sector in senior positions.

There is more potential for ecotourism in the Gulf than may be apparent. It requires a supportive infrastructure and marketing investment, and Qatar is making progress.The concept of ecotourism would appear to be an obvious option for a nation with a renowned rainforest, and less so for a desert country. Yet the potential to attract visitors to enjoy the geography, culture and wildlife of the Gulf is considerable, and it is beginning to be promoted.Sustainable tourism, a closely related concept, refers to arranging vacations with minimal negative impact on the environment – by minimising or eliminating pollution and waste, protecting precious ecosystems such as forests and coral reefs, and so on.The popular image of the Gulf for many people around the world would probably be associated with oil exploration, desert and modern beach resorts, so there is a marketing challenge when it comes to promoting ecotourism.The attractions represent hidden gems. Qatar, for example, is a peninsular, and the coast features mangrove forests that are rich in biodiversity. More than 360 species of bird have been recorded in Qatar by the organisation Birdlife, 200 of which are migratory – the Gulf lies on an important migration route between Eurasia and Africa. As well as birdwatching, tourists can take part in paddle-boarding and kayaking. At the Zulal mangrove resort, tourists plant seedlings as well as take part in guided walks and boat tours.In addition, deserts have their own visual beauty, such as dramatic sand dunes, oases, desert plants, lizards and foxes. Star-gazing is another attraction. Qatar has two areas that feature very dark skies and the stars can be spectacular. Another attraction in Qatar is the spectacular cave of Dahl al-Misfir, which is 35 metres deep, and is located close to Doha.There is an increasing desire among tourists for holidays that involve activity and a memorable experience, rather than just relaxation on a beach. A Euromonitor survey in 2020 found that 64% of global travellers want to travel sustainably and with a purpose. Ecotourism accounts for around 20% of tourism globally.Also in Qatar and other Gulf states, there are hiking trails. Outside summer, and especially in the early mornings and evenings, temperatures are conducive to a long walk.Several Gulf states have identified tourism as a strategic priority as part of initiatives to diversify their economies. Tourism has the advantage of benefiting businesses in several sectors – hospitality and retail as well as tour and travel operators – and workers at different income levels. Research over the years has demonstrated that development of tourism can help wider economic development, and vice versa.Saudi Arabia has made substantial investments, and created a tourist visa, as part of an ambition for tourism to contribute 10% of GDP by 2030. Much of the investment is in beach resorts on the Red Sea coast, and increasingly these are constructed on a sustainable basis, with renewable energy and preservation of the coastline. Adventure holidays offer the exploration of virgin islands, swimming, snorkelling, hiking and camping under the stars, while promising to have negligible negative environmental impact. The NEOM project in the Tabuk region is a development of smart, sustainable cities featuring enterprise zones and also seeking to attract tourists. It will feature solar technology and green hydrogen.The United Arab Emirates, which also features mangrove forests and islands, has also taken a lead on ecotourism. One example is an educational eco-centre at the Garden City at Al Ain Oasis, a Unesco World Heritage Site, in Abu Dhabi.Qatar is catching up. Ecotourism has been specifically identified as a priority area by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, supported by a prospectus published in 2021. This identified archaeological sites and cultural tourism – such as traditional festivals and the Museum of Islamic Art – as well as natural wonders. Last year an English translation was published of the ministry’s book Eco Tourism in Qatar.Many tourists have been attracted to Qatar for a short stay, often as a stopover on a long trip between Asia and Europe. Ecotourism fits perfectly with the ambition of the sector to attract visitors for longer vacations.More needs to be developed in the way of infrastructure to support ecotourism. There needs to be public transport, walkways and hides in nature reserves, signage for hiking trails – especially important in a warm climate so that walkers do not get lost and run out of water. There also need to be public toilets at all attractions.With the World Travel and Tourism Council estimating Middle East tourism to be worth nearly $250bn in 2022, only a little below pre-pandemic levels, there are opportunities. It is encouraging that the economic and environmental opportunities are being viewed as closely linked.