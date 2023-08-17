TENDERS for 19 projects worth more than BD28 million were awarded by the Tenders and Auctions Board last month, according to a top official.

Works Ministry Under-Secretary Shaikh Mishal bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said yesterday that a tender was also issued for 16 of the ministry’s projects for the roads and sanitation sectors, and construction and maintenance sectors, at an estimated cost of BD20m.

He stated that the awarded projects come within the ministry’s plan to implement the government’s infrastructure development programme, provide services that meet the aspirations and needs of citizens and contribute to supporting the national economy.

“A total of 19 tenders were finalised by the Tender Board in July for various projects across the governorates totalling a cost of BD28,019,620,” he said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, a tender was also issued for 16 projects for the roads, sanitation, construction and maintenance sectors at an estimated cost of BD20,211,791.

The projects were distributed among the various sectors of the ministry, with 13 projects for the road sector, at a cost of BD8,721,399.

The most prominent was the second phase development of Bahraini Youth Avenue in Blocks 840 and 841 in Isa Town, followed by the road work and sanitary network development of Al Hajiyat Street and Jeddah Street in Blocks 935 and 939 in Riffa as well as the commencement of phase one of the development of roads in Block 633 in Ma’ameer.

“Five projects in the sanitation sector were awarded at a cost of BD19,282,434, with the most prominent being the construction of the main line transporting treated wastewater from Hamad Town to Buri,” added Shaikh Mishal.

“There is also a project to expand the sewage treatment plant in North Sitra in addition to the project to deliver treated sewage water to serve Ramli and other housing projects.

“One tender was also awarded for the technical services sector in the ministry.”

Shaikh Mishal said that these project reflected the ministry’s initiatives to keep pace with and invest in urban development while also expanding the circle of beneficiaries of the vital service as well as providing a sustainable infrastructure and healthy environment for citizens and residents.

He added that the 16 additional tenders covered various sectors of the ministry with seven issued for the roads sector including the paving of dirt roads and connecting the sewage network to Block 1506 in Zallaq.

Projects also include the development of Street 77 in Block 745 in Sanad in addition to the rehabilitation of the King Faisal Highway from Road 2819 to Shaikh Salman Highway.

Meanwhile, one tender was also issued for the sewage sector, related to a two-year (2023-2025) contract for sewage works, for house connections, sub-rainwater drainage, replacement of sewer hole covers and others.

“The ministry also confirmed eight tenders for comprehensive maintenance works for several government schools across all four governorates,” added Shaikh Mishal.

“Work includes civil and structural maintenance such as interior and exterior painting, crack maintenance, ceiling and floor repair, repair or replacement of doors and windows as well as toilet renovation.

“Meanwhile, mechanical works include the development of water networks and replacement of water tanks while electrical works include rehabilitating the electrical rooms, replacing electrical distribution boards, lamps and other works.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).