Tamkeen and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) have signed a partnership agreement to train and develop Bahraini talent in the financial services sector and related fields.

The initiative aims to support more than 100 Bahrainis by providing them with access to specialised and in-demand certifications in value-added tax (VAT) and anti-money laundering (AML).

This aligns with Tamkeen’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Bahrain’s financial services sector, a key contributor to the national economy.

The programme offers Bahrainis the opportunity to earn the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certificate, the highest international professional qualification in AML offered by the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS).

The programme equips participants with strategies and practices aligned with international AML standards, along with the necessary skills and knowledge to pass the exam and obtain the certificate. Graduates will receive a one-year ACAMS membership and an internationally recognised AML specialist certification.

Additionally, the initiative provides access to the Bahrain VAT Compliance Diploma offered by the UK’s Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT). This qualification will enhance the VAT expertise of Bahraini professionals, enabling them to comply with VAT regulations within their organisations.

The growing demand for VAT specialists reflects the importance of ensuring transparency and compliance with tax laws following the kingdom’s VAT implementation.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez emphasised the significance of the partnership in training and qualifying Bahraini talent in critical labour market areas.

“This collaboration with BIBF builds on our efforts to forge strong partnerships with relevant institutions in Bahrain,” Ms Mofeez stated. “We are committed to supporting career development and upskilling the Bahraini workforce through internationally accredited programmes and high-quality certifications, paving the way for their professional growth and success. We look forward to the programme’s impact on the Bahraini labour market, particularly the financial services sector.”