Tamkeen has started work on several programmes focused on supporting wages of Bahraini employees and supporting their career development.

This follows the agreement between the executive and legislative branches on the budget law for fiscal years 2023-2024.

The government is supporting initiatives that would increase wages of citizens employed in the private sector through wage support programmes, enhance career development programmes for Bahrainis and incentivise enterprises to increase Bahranisation rates.

These directives will strongly contribute to the achievement of the national goal of making Bahrainis the first choice of employment in the labour market.

Commenting, Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez said: “We are keen on introducing initiatives aimed at integrating Bahrainis in the labour market and increasing their career development opportunities by combining training and wage increment support which will contribute to developing national talent and placing them in quality jobs.”

Furthermore, Ms Mofeez confirmed that Tamkeen is currently working on designing a number of new support tracks to support some of the occupations and specialties in the market with the purpose of expanding the range of beneficiaries and providing them with the skills required in the market, thus enabling them to climb the career ladder and get access to quality job opportunities.

The agency has started working on sector-specific Career Pathway maps as part of the Skills Bahrain reports, with the first one focused on financial services and telecommunications already released.

Work is currently underway to finalise the skills requirements for nine remaining sectors which will be launched in due time.