‘Table Talks’: US-Qatar Business Council launches new networking platform for members

The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) unveiled Monday its latest initiative, the ‘USQBC Table Talks’ event.This innovative platform is designed to foster engagement, connections, and knowledge sharing among USQBC's members with a focus on enhancing networking opportunities within the vibrant business community.USQBC, a prominent advocate for fostering mutual economic growth, works diligently to develop and support business ties between the two nations with a vision of creating seamless and lasting partnerships based on shared interests and robust connections in bilateral relations, including business and culture. The council is dedicated to nurturing and enhancing the relationship between the US and Qatar.Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad al-Thani, managing director of USQBC in Qatar, said: “USQBC Table Talks is more than just an event – it’s a testament to our dedication to fostering meaningful connections and knowledge sharing. This platform will empower our members with invaluable insights and networking opportunities that can drive success in today’s dynamic business landscape.”USQBC Table Talks will provide a unique and enriching environment where USQBC members can engage in meaningful conversations, establish connections, and gain invaluable insights from industry peers. This initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within our diverse and thriving business community.