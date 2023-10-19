JERUSALEM - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu that Britain would stand by Israel in "its darkest hour" as he welcomed the decision to allow aid into Gaza and said Israel was doing all it could to limit civilian deaths.

"I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas which seeks to put civilians in harm's way," Sunak said alongside Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

"I welcome your decision yesterday that you took to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter ... I'm proud to stand here with you. In Israel's darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity. We will stand with your people and we also want you to win."

