The latest monthly issue of Sukuk Al Salam Islamic securities has been fully subscribed, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced yesterday.

Subscriptions worth BD43 million were received for the BD43m issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on tomorrow, and matures on October 9, 2024, is 6.06 per cent compared to 5.92pc of the previous issue on June 12, 2024.

The Sukuk Al Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the government.