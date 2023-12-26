A workshop on renewable energy and advanced modelling of electrical networks was organised by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) at its Awali headquarters.The event brought together researchers and specialists from various organisations, including the Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry, Bahrain Polytechnic, and Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC).

The think tank’s Studies and Research Directorate’s Energy and Environment Programme director Dr Abdulla Al Abbasi emphasised that such workshops were a testament to Derasat’s commitment to aligning with national goals and global trends in the realm of renewable energy.

He underscored the workshop’s alignment with Bahrain’s plans in the renewable energy sector, with the country aiming to achieve targets of five per cent by 2025 and 20pc by 2035.Participants were trained on the latest advanced applications worldwide, which will form an integral part of the forthcoming Artificial Intelligence Renewable Energy Laboratory, slated for launch by Derasat next year. The laboratory is expected to play a role in supporting national plans associated with the energy transformation process.

