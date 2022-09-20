Bahrain - The NBB Group, comprising the National Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), said it has completed the installation of solar panels across its physical locations in the kingdom such as NBB’s Istiqlal and Riffa Souq branches and BisB’s Arad and Hamad Town financial malls.

The NBB Group, comprising the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), has successfully completed the installation of solar panels across a number of its physical locations in the kingdom.

The panels will generate a sustainable source of energy for NBB’s Istiqlal and Riffa Souq branches and BisB’s Arad and Hamad Town financial malls, said a statement from NBB.

In line with its efforts to adopt sustainable practices that go beyond its financial operations, the group has set the benchmark within the banking sector through its four solar-powered branches, cementing the organisation’s position in reducing its overall carbon footprint.

The branches are estimated to reduce their annual carbon emissions by 50%, it added.

On the successful installation, Group Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer Dana Buheji said: "The solar panel project has been a continuous initiative led by the NBB Group to adopt environmentally friendly solutions, reiterating our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing our energy efficiency."

"Our solar panel system produces more than 350 kWp across the four branches, optimising both our energy consumption and costs," she stated.

"We look forward to expanding the project to encompass a wider range of NBB and BisB locations, alongside realising the Group’s strategy for future environmental and sustainable practices within the industry," she added.

Haitham Seyadi, Group Head of Property, Procurement and Administration at NBB, said: "We are proud to showcase the progress made on our solar panel project across the Group’s branches. Backed by a customer-centric approach, NBB Group continues to expand on its green initiatives with a promise to establish more environmentally driven projects."

"Through the positive results of our solar energy panels, we aim to increase awareness on the importance of ESG in the Kingdom by adopting such practices across our operations," he added.

Environmental responsibility has been a critical part of the NBB Group strategy, reinforcing the organisation’s efforts to operate more responsibly. As one of the leading banking Groups in the Kingdom, it is committed to enhancing its eco-friendly practices across all fronts.

