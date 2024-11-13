ABU DHABI - Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today opened registration for its Q4 2024 Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction. The auction is scheduled to close on 13th December 2024.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “The Clean Energy Certificates scheme is an important initiative supporting the UAE’s decarbonisation journey. This internationally recognised scheme enables stakeholders to actively contribute to Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s clean energy targets, supporting our shared net-zero goals.

As we continue through the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, we have witnessed significant interest from a diverse range of key economic sectors, enabling us to forge new strategic agreements and expand existing partnerships to drive tangible progress towards a sustainable future. We encourage all entities to join us in this journey by participating in the upcoming auction and taking proactive steps to decarbonise their operations.”

The CECs issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) certify that the electricity consumed by the redeeming Abu Dhabi-based entity originates from a renewable or clean energy source.

The scheme conforms to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard) and is the only accredited instrument that proves the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy, verifying the entities’ green credentials.